National Center for Torture Prevention receives about 100 complains

About a hundred complaints for five months of this year have been submitted to the National Center for Torture Prevention of the Kyrgyz Republic . Its director Nurdin Sulaimanov stated at a press conference.

According to him, 86 percent of the complaints received were against employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, seven percent — against employees of the State Committee for National Security, three percent — against employees of the State Service for Punishment Execution.

Such statistics remain unchanged for several years, the head of the center noted.

«We also receive many complaints about the poor work of state lawyers. As you know, they are provided by the investigation itself, and they, as a rule, play the role of «duty lawyers," Nurdin Sulaimanov said.

«5 percent of those we interviewed had no lawyers at all, five percent of people saw them only during the trial," Nurdin Sulaimanov told.