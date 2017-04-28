Bishkek mayor's office decides on turning off of hot water

Hot water in the capital for the period of preventive maintenance work will be traditionally turned off. This will happen from May 22 to June 22. The corresponding order was signed by the mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov.

The mayor's office noted that the shutdown is made for the qualitative preparation of heating networks and heat consumption systems for the heating season.

In connection with the numerous appeals of citizens and social institutions, as well as taking into account the sanitary and hygienic requirements for the organization of school meals and medical facilities, the hot water shutdown has been postponed to May 22.