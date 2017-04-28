Prosecutor General's Office files fifth lawsuit against Zanoza

The Prosecutor General’s Office filed another suit to protect the honor and dignity of the President. The journalist Naryn Aiyp informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic , there are four defendants — he himself, the editor-in-chief of Zanoza.kg Dina Maslova, the publication itself and the head of the legal clinic «Adilet» Cholpon Dzhakupova.

«The reason for this was information dated March 30, 2017 from a round table organized by the Ombudsman's Institute in support of freedom of speech. Cholpon Dzhakupova spoke about the President. Lawsuit is filed against a note," Naryn Aiyp said.

The total amount of the lawsuit is 12 million soms, three million from each of the co-defendants.

The Prosecutor General’s Office suggested imposing an arrest on the property of Cholpon Dzhakupova.

Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp signed recognizance not to leave the country.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office, defending the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, filed two lawsuits against Zanoza.kg and radio «Azattyk» for a total of 26 million soms.