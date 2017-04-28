12:47
+13
USD 67.24
EUR 73.35
RUB 1.18
English

Prosecutor General's Office files fifth lawsuit against Zanoza

The Prosecutor General’s Office filed another suit to protect the honor and dignity of the President. The journalist Naryn Aiyp informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, there are four defendants — he himself, the editor-in-chief of Zanoza.kg Dina Maslova, the publication itself and the head of the legal clinic «Adilet» Cholpon Dzhakupova.

«The reason for this was information dated March 30, 2017 from a round table organized by the Ombudsman's Institute in support of freedom of speech. Cholpon Dzhakupova spoke about the President. Lawsuit is filed against a note," Naryn Aiyp said.

The total amount of the lawsuit is 12 million soms, three million from each of the co-defendants.

The Prosecutor General’s Office suggested imposing an arrest on the property of Cholpon Dzhakupova.

 Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp signed recognizance not to leave the country.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office, defending the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, filed two lawsuits against Zanoza.kg and radio «Azattyk» for a total of 26 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/50773/
views: 61
Print
Related
Court hearing on Ata Meken lawsuit against president to continue today
Prosecutor General's Office demands from Naryn Aiyp, Zanoza 3 mln in new lawsuit
Court denies Zanoza.kg and Azattyk in lifting seizure of accounts
Prosecutor General's Office files another lawsuit to protect honor of President
Head of President’s press office responds to lawsuit of Ata Meken
IWPR: Lawsuits against media threaten freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Court blocks bank accounts of Zanoza.kg and Azattyk
Prosecutor General's Office files another lawsuit against Zanoza, its journalist
SDPK demands 1 mln soms from 24.kg news agency
Popular
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25 Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25
List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved