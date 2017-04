A large 220 kV substation Kara-Balta, which energizes Panfilov, Moscow , Jaiyl and Sokuluk districts of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan as well as Junda oil refinery, was modernized.

The substation was put into operation in 1976 with a single autotransformer. Under ADB project, morally and physically obsolete oil switches were replaced with modern ones. New sealed voltage transformers and current transformers were installed.