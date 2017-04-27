10:09
+24
USD 67.13
EUR 73.19
RUB 1.19
English

About 1,000 children brought up in religious institutions of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan told where the children who had been left without parental care are being raised.

About 1,080 children are brought up in orphanages, 2,001 children- in special boarding schools for disabled people, 3, 474 children — in boarding schools. The stationary social institutions of the Ministry of Social Development raise 428 children, private orphan homes — 988 children, religious children’s institutions — 917.

According to the Family and Children Protection Department, children get into orphanages because of the death of parents, when parents are recognized as missing or incompetent, because of deprivation or restriction of their parental rights, when the parents are serving sentence in detention facilities. In addition, children are left in the maternity hospitals because of external and internal migration.

Since 2014, 600 children, who turned out to be in orphanages and boarding schools, were returned to their parents or relatives thanks to the work of the territorial departments for the protection of the family and children.

More than 60 rehabilitation and crisis centers in Kyrgyzstan provide social services to families and children in difficult life situations.
link: https://24.kg/english/50625/
views: 57
Print
Related
Speeding, entering oncoming line-main causes of traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan
Children from 10 to 14 years most often suffer in road accidents in Bishkek
Conditions of keeping children in orphanges leave much to be desired
44 rapes of children registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
Russian citizen gets 126,900 rubles for child of Kyrgyzstani
Number of children with congenital malformations increases in Kyrgyzstan
More and more children killed on roads in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
IMF praises Kyrgyzstan, warns about risks to economy IMF praises Kyrgyzstan, warns about risks to economy