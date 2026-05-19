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Kyrgyz Foreign Minister to visit Mozambique and Namibia for the first time

From May 19 to 22, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and develop political dialogue with African countries, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will make official visits to Mozambique and Namibia for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz diplomacy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the ministry, meetings with officials from both countries are planned during the visits, during which the parties will discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation.

Following the talks, signing of bilateral documents aimed at further expanding Kyrgyzstan’s legal framework with Mozambique and Namibia is expected.

It is worth noting that in recent years, the Kyrgyz Republic has been intensifying its interaction with African countries, including through international organizations and multilateral diplomacy.

From April 28-30, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, paid his first official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

On May 18, President Sadyr Japarov met with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held in Baku. The head of state expressed interest in developing cooperation with the African country.
link: https://24.kg/english/374494/
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