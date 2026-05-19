Cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 280 billion soms

The total cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan as of April 1, 2026, amounted to 280,100 billion soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recorded a significant increase in cash turnover at commercial banks in the country during the first quarter.

Commercial bank cash desks received 1,383 trillion soms from January to March 2026. This figure increased by 13 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Financial institutions in Bishkek traditionally accumulate the main financial flows, serving trade and business activity throughout the country.

Cash withdrawals from commercial bank cash desks also demonstrated strong growth. Financial institutions issued 1,378 trillion soms to clients, an 11 percent increase compared to the first quarter of last year. Thus, the inflow of capital into the country’s banking system slightly exceeds its outflow.