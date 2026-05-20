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Twenty illegal madrasahs discovered in Suzak district — SCNS

Twenty religious educational institutions (madrasahs/hujras) operating illegally without registration or permits have been discovered in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the security service, the facts were uncovered during investigative operations. It was established that the religious educational centers had been conducting educational activities for a long time in violation of Kyrgyz law, without the necessary permits.

The SCNS noted that investigative and operational measures are currently underway. Law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the case, as well as the identity of those involved in organizing the activities of these institutions.

The security service added that efforts to identify and suppress illegal activity are ongoing to ensure compliance with the law and ensure stability in national security.
link: https://24.kg/english/374526/
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