Child rape cases reported in three schools in Tokmok

Cases of rape of children have been reported in three schools in the city of Tokmok, a local resident said during a meeting with the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region.

According to her, officials from the city education department are aware of the situation but have failed to take adequate measures — school principals remain in their positions.

«It would be good if you gave an assessment of what happened,» the woman said during the meeting.

A representative of the city education department stated that, following inspections, the principal of one of the schools had been dismissed, while investigations into the other cases are ongoing.

Presidential Representative Elkinbek Ashyrbaev stressed that education officials bear moral responsibility for what happens in schools. «If such things happen in schools, what future will children have?» he said.

In April 2026, authorities reported that a teacher in Tokmok was suspected of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl. Police opened a criminal case under the article «Rape,» and the suspect was detained for two months. According to the city education department, the teacher was dismissed, while the school principal reportedly went on sick leave after the incident.