Cabinet approves five-year program for green energy and microgeneration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a large-scale state program «Development of Renewable Energy Sources in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026–2030: Distribution and Microgeneration.»

The document aims to fundamentally reform the country’s energy sector, increase the share of clean energy in the overall balance, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and ensure the country’s compliance with its international climate commitments.

One of the main priorities of the large-scale five-year plan is the creation of the most favorable conditions for attracting domestic and foreign investment in the renewable energy sector.

A key feature of the new program is its focus on decentralizing the country’s energy system. In addition to the construction of large state-owned facilities, the state is committed to supporting microgeneration. This will allow ordinary citizens, farms, and small and medium-sized businesses to independently install solar panels, wind turbines, or microhydroelectric power plants to meet their own needs and integrate them into the grid.

Along with the program, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a detailed action plan and a dedicated monitoring and evaluation matrix to help track the effectiveness of green technology implementation at each stage.

The Ministry of Energy has been appointed as the coordinator for reform implementation. It has been tasked with establishing clear communication between government agencies, local government bodies, the business community, and international donor organizations.

City Halls, district and rural administrations are required not only to support investors and local citizens but also to formally include renewable energy development and energy efficiency improvements in their local development programs. Local governments will report to the Ministry of Energy every six months on their work and the collection of data on key green indicators.

From a financial perspective, government agencies and local government bodies must finance all planned activities strictly within the funds allocated or planned in the national budget for 2026–2030.