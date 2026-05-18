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 Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan to attend World Urban Forum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, the presidential press service announced.

The president’s plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and other officials.

As part of his visit, the head of state will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan.

As the presidential press service noted, Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the forum underscores the country’s commitment to international cooperation in the areas of sustainable infrastructure, green energy, and environmentally friendly urban development. The republic also intends to adopt and implement best international practices to create a comfortable and safe urban environment.
link: https://24.kg/english/374180/
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