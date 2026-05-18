Sadyr Japarov participates in UN World Urban Forum in Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is participating in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku on May 18. The head of state was greeted on the sidelines by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

According to the presidential press service, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan. It brings together representatives from various countries to discuss issues of sustainable urban development, urbanization, and improving the quality of the urban environment.

Before the event, an official welcoming ceremony for the heads of delegations and a group photo session were held. Afterward, the leaders of the countries and representatives of international organizations proceeded to the plenary hall.