Kyrgyzstanis sign petition calling for resignation of Minister of Education 

A petition calling for the resignation of Minister of Education Dogdurgul Kendirbaeva has appeared on Change.org website, with citizens reportedly signing it.

«I am alarmed by the current situation in Kyrgyzstan’s education system, and I can no longer stand by and watch our education system slide into ruin. Schools are experiencing a severe shortage of modern teaching aids and equipment, as well as qualified teachers. These problems are exacerbated by the abolition of gymnasiums, which, in turn, has led to a decline in the incomes of our teachers, who are struggling to provide students with a decent education,» the petition’s author, Tursunbai Ismailov, writes.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, in his opinion, is leading the national education system toward a serious crisis, «undermining the course proposed by President Sadyr Japarov.»

«The consequences of the current policy are already noticeable and could be catastrophic for the future of our country. We cannot allow our children to grow up in a country where education is not a priority and where the talents of teachers remain unclaimed. I call on the President of Kyrgyzstan and the government to address these pressing issues and seriously consider the resignation of Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva. We need to immediately bring education into order and restore its status as the main driver of our society’s development,» the petition states.

The petition has so far gathered around 150 verified signatures. Public calls for changes in the leadership of the Education Ministry have also periodically appeared on social media.

Dogdurgul Kendirbaeva was appointed Minister of Education in May 2025. She had previously served as Minister of Education and Science since October 2023.