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Industrial and logistics center to be built in Bishkek's Sverdlovsky district

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on the transformation of a land plot within the capital’s city limits for the construction of a large industrial and logistics center. This initiative aims to develop the city’s industrial and logistics infrastructure.

According to the document, the transformation involves a plot of irrigated arable land with a total area of ​​1 hectare, located in Sverdlovsky district and currently in private ownership. This plot has been reclassified from «agricultural land» to «industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land.»

The Bishkek City Hall has been assigned a range of responsibilities for the implementation of this project and overseeing the intended use of the allocated land. City authorities are required to make the necessary changes to land registration documents and ensure strict oversight of the work.

The resolution places particular emphasis on environmental protection and heritage preservation. The project must be implemented in compliance with environmental protection requirements, and if historical and cultural heritage sites are discovered on the site, they must be preserved.
link: https://24.kg/english/374386/
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