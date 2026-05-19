Council to manage Tamchy financial and investment zone being established

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution establishing a council to manage the Tamchy special financial and investment zone. This zone will enjoy a special legal regime and status.

According to the document, the newly established council will have independent legal capacity and consist of eight members, including the council chair and the head of the Tamchy special financial and investment zone management company. Representatives of executive authorities, local government bodies, and other government agencies will be engaged in the council’s work exclusively on a pro bono basis, meaning without compensation.

To ensure a high level of professional management, the council plans to collaborate with international recruiting agencies. They will search for and select qualified candidates with international experience for subsequent renewal and rotation of the council.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory with a Special Legal Regime and Status» in July 2025. The new zone will introduce elements of international financial standards, provide tax and legal preferences for residents, and apply common (English) law. To protect businesses and enhance investor confidence, an international dispute resolution center will be established in Tamchy.