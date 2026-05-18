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Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata to host Tajikistan Culture Days

Tajikistan Culture Days will be held in Kyrgyzstan from May 17 to 22. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy announced.

According to the ministry, a 94-person official and artistic delegation from Tajikistan will participate in the events.

The Culture Days, aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two nations and deepening friendly relations, will include concert programs, art exhibitions, literary meetings, and film screenings.

The events will take place in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata.

The Alykul Osmonov National Library will host a scholarly and literary meeting titled «Tursunzade and Aitmatov: Celebrators of Peace and Friendship,» an exhibition will be opened at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts, and the Ala-Too Cinema will screen the films «Miracle of Life,» «The Story of Rustam,» and «In Search of Truth.»

The official opening of the Culture Days will take place on May 19 at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall. The closing ceremony will take place on May 21 at the Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Cholpon-Ata.

«These cultural events will contribute to the expansion of cultural dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, development of creative collaboration, and strengthening of friendship between the two peoples,» the ministry noted.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have previously experienced repeated conflicts, as the state border issue remained unresolved for a long time.

On March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. The parties called the document historic.
link: https://24.kg/english/374178/
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