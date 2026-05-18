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Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce uniform inspection rules for meat, milk and fish

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft order for public discussion approving rules for veterinary and sanitary inspection of food products.

The document provides for the introduction of uniform requirements for the inspection of meat, milk, fish, eggs, honey, and other products of animal origin.

The draft proposes approving specific rules:

  • pre-slaughter veterinary inspection of animals and carcass inspection;
  • inspection of fish and fish products;
  • examination of milk and dairy products;
  • inspection of honey;
  • veterinary and sanitary examination of eggs.

The ministry notes that Kyrgyzstan currently lacks a systematically regulated procedure for conducting such inspections. This creates the risk of uneven application of legislation and reduces the effectiveness of food safety monitoring.

The explanatory note emphasizes that animal-origin products are considered high-risk due to potential biological and chemical contamination, as well as the possible presence of antibiotics, hormonal drugs, and GMO-related components.

The ministry states that the new rules are intended to strengthen food safety oversight and prevent unsafe products from reaching the market.
link: https://24.kg/english/374194/
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