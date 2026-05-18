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Kyrgyzstan shares development results of its pediatric oncology system with WHO

Kyrgyzstan shared the results of its development of its pediatric oncology system with the World Health Organization. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

It is noted that significant progress has been achieved in recent years thanks to government support, human resource development, and international partnerships.

Funding for pediatric oncology treatment has increased more than 200-fold over the past ten years. «This has allowed us to expand access to modern medications, improve diagnostics and supportive therapy, and strengthen the specialized care system,» the statement reads.

Kyrgyzstan joined the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) and implemented national clinical guidelines, approving the specialty «Pediatric Oncology and Hematology.»

In 2024, the first autologous bone marrow transplant was performed in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/374182/
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