Thirty electric buses to be purchased for Talas region

Thirty new, modern Yutong electric buses will soon be purchased for Talas region. Ermat Dzhumaev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region, announced this on social media.

According to him, the initiative is being implemented with the support of President Sadyr Japarov and is aimed at providing residents of Talas and surrounding areas with high-quality and comfortable public transportation. The president allocated 180 million soms for the leasing of the vehicles.

Ermat Dzhumaev noted that the Plenipotentiary Envoy’s team has already tested a Yutong electric bus to personally evaluate its performance, reliability, and technical specifications.

«We were very pleased with the comfort, power, and modern amenities provided by this vehicle. These electric buses can travel up to 200 kilometers on a single full charge,» he shared.

The corresponding agreement will be signed in the coming days. The entire batch of 30 electric buses is expected to arrive in Talas region within two months.

The ceremonial handover of the new vehicles to the public is timed to coincide with the celebration of Kyrgyzstan’s 35th anniversary of independence. As the head of the region emphasized, this event will significantly contribute to the development of the region’s transportation system and significantly improve the quality of life for local residents.