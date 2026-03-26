Cardiovascular diseases - leading cause of death in Kyrgyzstan

According to Kyzmat state institution, 2,700 deaths were registered with civil registry offices in January 2026. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

According to the data, the mortality rate was 4.3 per 1,000 people. For comparison, in January 2025, it was 5 per 1,000 people.

Of the total number of deaths, circulatory diseases accounted for more than half (55 percent), neoplasms accounted for 12 percent, external causes of death accounted for 7 percent, and respiratory diseases accounted for 6 percent.

It is worth noting that cardiovascular diseases have remained the leading cause of death in Kyrgyzstan for several years.

According to medical data, heart and vascular diseases are becoming more common in younger people, and the high rates of premature mortality among people of working age are particularly alarming. Every year, approximately 20,000 citizens aged from 30 to 60 die prematurely from cardiovascular diseases.

The country is implementing the national Healthy Heart program, one of its key objectives being the creation of a new model of a high-tech cardiovascular cluster at the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy. Equipment has also been purchased for regional cardiology centers in Balykchy, Talas, and Naryn.

For primary prevention, a checkup module covering eight parameters has been implemented for each family: smoking cessation, proper nutrition, physical activity, body mass index measurement, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol monitoring, and healthy sleep.