Construction of Manas-2 substation begins in Chui region

The facility is being built near the village of Ak-Zhol. The substation will supply electricity to new residential areas and businesses located along the northern bypass road and Fuchik Street.

According to the ministry, the need for the new substation arose due to a shortage of power capacity in the area.

Preparatory and earthworks are already underway at the site, and installation of the grounding system has begun. The project includes installation of a 16-megavolt-ampere power transformer.

In the future, the Manas-2 substation is expected to provide stable electricity to around 3,000 consumers, create reserve capacity for new consumers, and improve the reliability of power supply in the villages of Ak-Zhol, Manas, Komsomolskoye, and At-Bashy. The facility will also ensure uninterrupted power supply to Manas International Airport and Semetey residential development currently under construction.

The new substation is also expected to reduce the load on existing energy facilities, including the Botbaev, Manas, Uchkhoz, and At-Bashy substations, as well as the transmission lines connected to them.