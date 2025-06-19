New substation commissioned in Jalal-Abad region

As part of a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev took part in the opening ceremony of a new high-voltage substation Kok-Art (110/35 kilovolts), located in Taran-Bazar village, Suzak district. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

The substation was built to supply electricity for the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, which runs along the historic Silk Road. Construction began in April this year and was carried out by China Railway Construction Company.

Kalmak-Kyrchyn 35 kV line, 11 kilometers long;

Sary-Kyr 35 kV line, 35 kilometers long, which connects to Kazarman line.

Two 35-kilovolt power transmission lines extend from the new Kok-Art 110/35 kV substation:

The project was completed ahead of schedule and commissioned under an agreement between NES Kyrgyzstan JSC and the China-Kyrgyz Railway Construction Company. The required capacity for the substation was provided by the Jalal-Abad Electric Grid Enterprise.

Those present emphasized that the successful implementation of the railway project will have a positive impact on the country’s economy and the social development of local communities.