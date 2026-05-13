Experience of Turkish RHOFA Energy draws interest of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with a Turkish delegation led by Hazreti Akdemir, Chairman of the Board of RHOFA Energy.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a particular focus on the use of renewable energy sources, including the construction of solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan.

It was noted that Turkey has demonstrated rapid growth in the renewable energy sector in recent years, with electricity generation from solar and wind sources reaching significant levels.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that Kyrgyzstan is interested in adopting this experience and expanding practical cooperation, including attracting investments and modern technologies.

Hazreti Akdemir expressed interest in developing partnerships in investment, trade, and energy.

The parties also plan to discuss potential investment opportunities for cooperation between RHOFA Energy and several relevant government agencies.