New high-voltage substation Suu-Bashi commissioned in Batken

A new high-voltage 110/35/10 kilovolt substation Suu-Bashi has been commissioned in Batken. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

Launching the new power facility, the head of the ministry, Taalaibek Ibraev, noted that the annual growth in the number of consumers requires a rapid increase in capacity.

«In 2025, we built a number of substations, reconstructed large hydroelectric power plants, and commissioned small hydroelectric power plants and solar power plants. Residential complexes and factories are being built, so increasing generation is a pressing need. Each new substation plays a key role in providing people with light and heat,» he emphasized.

The Suu-Bashi substation covers an area of ​​500 square meters. The project was implemented by NENK JSC and Batken City Hall. The total cost of the work was 55,758,000 soms:

the municipality purchased equipment for 35,800,000 soms;

the Batken Electric Grid Company purchased materials for 19,958,000 soms;

the company’s specialists completed the construction work using their own resources.

The new facility will provide high-quality electricity to 2,224 residential buildings, the village of Zhany-Dostuk, the industrial zone, Batken City residential complex, a new stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators, Chet-Bulak residential area, Buzhum village, and the Russian school under construction.

In addition, Suu-Bashi will supply power to four substations: Kara-Bulak, Kara-Tokoy-1, Kara-Tokoy-2, and Shirech.

The facility was connected to the new 110-kilovolt Aigul-Tash — Tsentralnaya power line.

As part of the event, the Batken Electric Grid Company received new specialized equipment for rapid emergency response: three JAC N8 trucks, one JAC N56, and a SHANMON excavator.

Earlier this week, the T. Kulatov 35/10 kilovolt substation and power line were commissioned in Nookat district, and three power facilities were commissioned in Uzgen district.