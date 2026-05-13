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Case against Kamchybek Tashiev sent to court, classified as secret

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has approved the indictment in the criminal case against former State Committee for National Security (SCNS) chief Kamchybek Tashiev. The announcement was made by lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov on social media.

Kamchybek Tashiev is accused of preparing a violent seizure of power and abuse of office.

According to the lawyer, the criminal case has been forwarded to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek for consideration. Seven other defendants are also involved in the case alongside the former SCNS chief.

The lawyer stated that the criminal case has been classified, meaning that court hearings will be held behind closed doors and disclosure of investigation and trial materials is prohibited.
link: https://24.kg/english/373589/
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