Kyrgyzstan attracts $58 million for power lines, substations in Karakol, Tamga

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on the project to build power lines and substations in Tamga and Karakol.

The agreement was signed on April 22, 2025 in Washington. As part of the project, Kyrgyzstan will receive $58.25 million in a preferential loan from the IsDB. The total cost of construction is $60.25 million, of which $2 million will be provided by the Kyrgyz side through taxes, fees, land allocation, and preparatory documentation.

The project includes the construction of two substations — Karakol (220/110/10 kilovolts) and Tamga (220/110/24 kilovolts), the construction of a power transmission line Tamga — Karakol with a voltage of 220 kilowatts and a length of about 90 kilometers.

According to the government, the implementation of the project will eliminate overloads in the southeastern part of Issyk-Kul region, improve the reliability and quality of power supply, and ensure the connection of new facilities, including the strategic for the region tourist project Three Peaks.

The loan is provided for 25 years, including a seven-year grace period, with an interest rate of up to 1.5 percent.
