NENK constructing six new substations throughout Kyrgyzstan

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) JSC is building six new substations throughout the country. The press service of the company reported.

According to it, by the end of the year it is planned to complete substations with a voltage of 110 and 35 kilowatts at the expense of the company’s own funds.

Projects under construction:

Second stage of 110/10 kilowatt substation Altyn-Kazyk in Bishkek;

110/35/10 kilowatt substation Dacha in Jalal-Abad region;

110/35/10 kilowatt substation Promyshlennaya in Batken region;

110/35/10 kilowatt substation Kur-Terek in Naryn region;

35/10 kilowatt substation Taldy-Suu in Naryn region;

35 kilowatt substation Abshyr in Osh region.

In addition, as part of Three Peaks project, a 35/10 kilowatt substation is being built in Jyrgalan Valley.

Construction of 110/35/10 kilowatt substation Muras in Bishkek continues.

«These initiatives are aimed at modernizing the energy infrastructure, increasing the reliability of electricity supply and high-quality preparation for the upcoming autumn-winter period,» the statement says.