Kyrgyzstan accedes to Mecca Convention on Combating Corruption

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the country’s accession to the Mecca Convention of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on partnership in combating corruption.

The convention was signed on December 21, 2022 in Jeddah.

According to the resolution, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were designated as responsible for implementing the international document.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to officially notify the OIC General Secretariat of Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the convention.

The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet on April 28, 2026. It will enter into force in 15 days.