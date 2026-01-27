New substation commissioned in Nookat district of Osh region

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev commissioned the 35/10 kilovolt T. Kulatov substation and transmission line in Nookat district of Osh region. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the new power facility will provide electricity to 1,820 consumers in the villages of Abshyr, Kozho-Aryk, Kosh-Dobo, and Baglan. Residents previously received power from the 55-kilometer Abshyr feeder, which resulted in high technical losses. The launch of the substation has relieved the load on existing networks and increased the reliability of the region’s power system.

Capacity: a 2.5 megavolt-ampere transformer was installed at the facility.

Communication lines: power engineers built a 5.6-kilometer 35-kilovolt overhead line using self-supporting insulated wires (SIP).

Cost savings: with a planned cost of 25 million soms, actual costs amounted to 15,415,730 soms. Substation construction cost 8,218,450 soms, and the line cost 7,197,280 soms.

Taalaibek Ibraev noted that regional infrastructure development remains a priority for providing residents with uninterrupted power.