11:31
Capacity of five substations in Bishkek increased

Five substations in high-density areas of the capital have been modernized. The work is part of reforms implemented by the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the capacity of the following substations has been increased in 2025:

  • 110/10 kilovolt Kok-Zhar substation — the transformer has been upgraded from 25 to 40 megavolt-amperes;
  • 110/10 kilovolt Orto-Alysh substation — from 25 to 40 megavolt-amperes;
  • 110/10 kilovolt Altyn-Kazyk substation — from 16 to 25 megavolt-amperes;
  • 110/10 kilovolt Berlik substation — from 16 to 25 megavolt-amperes;
  • 110/10 kilovolt Vodokanal substation — from 6.3 to 16 megavolt-amperes.

In total, the capacity has been increased by 146 megavolt-amperes. This will ensure reliable and high-quality electricity supply for residents, the ministry noted.

Two more substations are planned to be upgraded by the end of the year. The work is being carried out under an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and the World Bank. The modernization is aimed at ensuring a successful autumn-winter period and improving customer service.
