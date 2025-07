The capacity of the transformer at the 35/10 kilovolt Kudaibergen substation, located in the village of Novopavlovka, Sokuluk district, has been increased. The press service of the Chui enterprise of electric networks of NENK OJSC branch reported.

Due to the population growth and increased consumption, there was a shortage of capacity in the village of Novopavlovka. After the reconstruction, the capacity of the substation was increased by 6,000 kilovolt-amperes.

The equipment modernization work is being carried out on the basis of an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and the World Bank.