New Ken-Sai substation commissioned in Osh

A 110/10 kilowatt Ken-Sai electrical substation has been commissioned in the new Ken-Sai residential area in Osh. The facility was completed ahead of schedule, with 18.5 million soms allocated for its construction. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, and local residents.

With the launch of the new substation, a stable power supply has been provided to Ken-Sai, Gulbaar, Kenesh, and Japalak residential areas, as well as approximately 3,000 households in the city and 1,124 hectares of land in Aravan district.

The new facility will reduce the load on Uchar (110/6 kilowatt) and Gulbaar (35/10 kilowatt) substations, improving the quality and reliability of power supply in the south of the country.

According to Taalaibek Ibraev, the Ken-Sai substation will become an important element of the region’s energy infrastructure.