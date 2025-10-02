New Muras high-voltage substation opened in Bishkek

The new Muras high-voltage substation has been opened in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The commissioning of the new facility will relieve the existing Novo-Yuzhnaya, Archa-Beshik, and Pikovaya Kotelnaya substations and reduce power losses.

Muras will ensure a stable and high-quality power supply to residential areas, social facilities, and infrastructure in the southwestern part of the city.

The ministry noted that the purpose of this substation’s construction is to prepare for the reliable power supply of Muras stadium under construction in Bishkek, new apartment buildings, Eurasia children’s amusement park, and business centers under construction.

The construction was financed by the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC. The project was implemented by the Bishkek Electric Grid Company.

«Today, we are commissioning Muras high-voltage substation in the capital. This is another major achievement in the energy sector. We are implementing a large-scale energy development program: new facilities are being built, large hydroelectric power plants are being reconstructed, small hydroelectric power plants are being constructed, and worn-out equipment is being upgraded. All of this is the result of the hard work of energy workers, for which I express my sincere gratitude.

The number of consumers is growing annually. Over a hundred facilities are commissioned each year. Providing them all with electricity, strengthening the country’s energy system, and laying the foundation for its long-term development is our immediate goal,» Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said.

Muras substation is located in the southwestern part of the city. The facility is equipped with a 40,000-kilovolt-ampere power transformer, 110-kilowatt SF6 circuit breakers, and 110-kilowatt disconnecting switches.