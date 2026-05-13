 Woman rescued by emergency workers after attempted suicide in Bishkek

A woman who allegedly attempted suicide in Bishkek was rescued by officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, information was received from Vostok-5 microdistrict that an unidentified woman was attempting to take her own life. Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene.

Thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of the emergency workers, the woman was safely rescued and later handed over to officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the statement says.

The ministry urges citizens not to remain indifferent in dangerous situations. If someone requires urgent assistance or is in danger, immediately call the emergency hotline at 112.