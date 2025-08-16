New water reservoir under construction in Naryn region

A new reservoir is being built in Jumgal district of Naryn region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Tugol-Sai seasonal regulation basin (SRB) with a volume of 3.2 million cubic meters is being built in the village of Tugol-Sai.

«Since the water supply in Tugol-Sai River is limited, , there was not enough water due to the large amount of irrigated land during the growing season. The construction of the SRB is aimed at collecting water from autumn to spring, as well as during periods of its abundance for subsequent use in the irrigation season,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.

As a result of the construction, it is expected that the water supply of 3,208 hectares of irrigated land will improve and 1,602 hectares of new areas will be additionally used. The crop yield in the region will expectedly double.

Earlier, the ministry announced the construction of two reservoirs in Issyk-Kul region.