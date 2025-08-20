08:57
New reservoir planned to be built in Jalal-Abad region

A new reservoir is planned to be built in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A large project in Suzak district — the construction of a seasonal regulation reservoir with a volume of 17 million cubic meters — is currently under discussion.

After the possible implementation of the project, 19,284 hectares of irrigated land in Kok-Art Valley will be stably supplied with water.

In addition, in 2025, it is planned to begin the reconstruction of the inter-farm canal Sol-Zheek in Bazar-Korgon district. It is used to irrigate 9,000 hectares of land, where perennial grasses, wheat, corn, cotton and rice are mainly grown.

However, due to erosion of the canal lining and slopes, its throughput capacity has decreased. On average, 98 million cubic meters of water are supplied annually through the canal for irrigation, but in summer the reduced flow of Kara-Unkur River makes it difficult to fully meet the demand.
