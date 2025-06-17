Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan to rehabilitate seven reservoirs

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is carrying out construction and rehabilitation work on seven reservoirs with a total volume of 40,628 million cubic meters. The ministry reported.

This is done to improve the efficiency of water resource use in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture is:

Reconstructing a reservoir in Kemin district of Chui region;

Developing new irrigated lands near the reservoir in Moskovsky district of Chui region;

Building a drainage regulation basin on Tugol-Sai River in Dzhumgal district;

Building a similar one in Kochkor district of Naryn region;

Building a seasonal regulation basin in Uch-Korgon village in Issyk-Kul region;

Drainage regulation basins will also be built in Ton district in Issyk-Kul region and in Ala-Buka district of the Jalal-Abad region.

Work on five sites is planned to be completed in 2025.

It is expected that this will provide irrigation for an area of ​​8,129 hectares, and will also help develop additional 5,995 hectares of new irrigated land.