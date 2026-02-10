President amends procedures for National Council on Water and Land Resources

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov introduced amendments to his decree «On the National Council on Water and Land Resources.» The document clarifies the functions of the secretariat and strengthens strategic management of the country’s water resources.

Under the amendments, the secretariat of the National Council will be fully transferred to the authorized state body in charge of water resources. This body will be responsible for providing organizational and analytical support to the Council’s activities.

In addition, new powers have been introduced into the regulations governing the National Council. The body is now tasked with approving the National Water Strategy and reviewing it at least once every five years. A similar procedure will apply to basin plans — their drafts will also be approved and updated every five years.

Furthermore, the National Council has been granted the authority to annually approve a report on the state of water regulation in the country.

The decree will come into force in seven days.