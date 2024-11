Golden Autumn IX International Young Talents Vienna Cup 2024 was held on November 16 in Vienna (Austria).

At least 170 gymnasts from 12 countries participated in it.

Among the gymnasts born in 2015, Datkaim Zhuzupbekova took first place in the all-around, hoop final, and final without apparatus. Polina Ratinova took first place in the final with clubs. Diana Yartseva took third place in the all-around and hoop final. Karolina Ugai took second place in the final without apparatus. Nuraini Shakirova took first place in the exercise without apparatus.

Among the gymnasts born in 2013, Adel Iskhazova took third place in the all-around and hoop final.

Among athletes born in 2010-2009, Ayana Tokushova won bronze in the hoop and clubs final.

The gymnasts train at the Academy of Gymnastics Club and represent Yntymak Youth Sports School. Their coach is Elina Ratinova.