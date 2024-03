Girls from Kyrgyzstan won a gold medal at the prestigious International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Miss Valentine 2024, held in Tartu (Estonia). Representatives of the athletes told 24.kg news agency.

Eight-year-old Polina Ratinova won a gold medal in the exercise with a ball, and Datkayim Zhuzupbekova (eight years old) took the fourth place in the exercise without an apparatus among the strongest athletes from all over the world.

Miss Valentine tournament has been taking place in Estonia in February for 30 years. At least 480 strongest gymnasts from 47 countries took part in it in 2024.