Kyrgyz athlete becomes world champion in rhythmic gymnastics

Young athlete Zlata Arkatova took the first place among juniors in the clubs exercise at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Bulgaria. The official website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) reported.

The 3rd Junior World Championships under the FIG banner took place from June 18 to June 22 in Sofia.

The federation noted that several countries reached the podium for the first time in championship history, including Kyrgyzstan.

Zlata Arkatova from Kyrgyzstan won gold, while Farida Bahnas from Egypt won silver — marking the first-ever medals for both nations in this competition.

According to Ak Bars Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, where Zlata trains, her victory is the result of years of hard work, dedication, and professional coaching by Zhanyl Kaimazarova and choreographer Gulnar Mamyrkulova.