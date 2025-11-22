10:28
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Bishkek hosts rhythmic gymnastics competitions

The Bishkek Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships took place at one of the capital’s sports and fitness centers with the participation of Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva. The City Hall’s press service reported.

At least 126 young athletes (born in 2014, 2015, and 2016) representing the city’s sports schools and gymnastics clubs are participating in the competition.

Victoria Mozgacheva opened the competitions and, in her welcoming remarks, emphasized that rhythmic gymnastics is one of the most beautiful and expressive sports. She wished the participants inspiration, confidence, and great success both at the city level and in the future on the international stage.

The event aims to support children’s sports, identify talented gymnasts, and improve the skills of young participants. The championship program includes individual performances in rhythmic gymnastics disciplines, with group routines taking place on the second day.
link: https://24.kg/english/351892/
views: 83
Print
Related
RAY team from Kyrgyzstan wins World Cup Tournaments in Malaysia
Kyrgyz athlete becomes world champion in rhythmic gymnastics
Young Kyrgyz gymnast wins gold at tournament in Italy
Gymnasts from Kyrgyzstan win prizes at tournament in Europe
Young gymnasts from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Belgrade
BRICS Games: Alina Kabaeva tells about success of gymnasts from Kyrgyzstan
Gymnasts from Kyrgyzstan win gold at International Tournament in Estonia
Argentine gymnast Ayelen Tarabini to represent Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Nazira Aidarova elected head of Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
10:04
Islamic Solidarity Games: Wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov wins bronze Islamic Solidarity Games: Wrestler Orozobek Toktomambet...
09:57
Bishkek hosts rhythmic gymnastics competitions
09:51
Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region
09:44
Former judges who altered murderer's sentence to be prosecuted
21 November, Friday
17:48
Chinese company to develop modern bonded zone for Manas Airport
17:33
Three guys detained in Toktogul for raping 14-year-old girl for six months
17:25
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
17:15
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of miners and crypto sector
16:59
Kyrgyzstan plans to toughen penalties for participation in organized crime