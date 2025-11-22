Bishkek hosts rhythmic gymnastics competitions

The Bishkek Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships took place at one of the capital’s sports and fitness centers with the participation of Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva. The City Hall’s press service reported.

At least 126 young athletes (born in 2014, 2015, and 2016) representing the city’s sports schools and gymnastics clubs are participating in the competition.

Victoria Mozgacheva opened the competitions and, in her welcoming remarks, emphasized that rhythmic gymnastics is one of the most beautiful and expressive sports. She wished the participants inspiration, confidence, and great success both at the city level and in the future on the international stage.

The event aims to support children’s sports, identify talented gymnasts, and improve the skills of young participants. The championship program includes individual performances in rhythmic gymnastics disciplines, with group routines taking place on the second day.