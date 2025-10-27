RAY team from Kyrgyzstan wins World Cup Tournaments in Malaysia

The international tournaments for the World Cup in Aesthetic Group Gymnastics were held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 23-24, where RAY team from Kyrgyzstan achieved a confident victory, the team members told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the team became the champion of Dato’ Malek Cup and silver medalist of Magga Cup, delivering an excellent performance in the 8–10 age category (long program).

The girls proudly represented the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federation of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics on the world stage.

The team includes Aisha Saparova, Sabina Erkinova, Samira Omarbekova, Nuraiym Sagynbaeva, Adelya Baktybekova, and Jasmin Varlamova. The team’s coach is Olga Palyutkina.