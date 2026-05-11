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Glaciers begin melting rapidly, scientists warn of rising river levels

Glaciologist Gulbara Omorova reported the onset of active melting of the Panfilov and Adygene glaciers following recent research conducted in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, specialists carried out snow surveys and a snow pit study with a depth of up to 180 centimeters between May 7 and May 10. Field measurements showed significant snow reserves, while the temperature within the snow layer has already approached 0°C.

«The snow is already mature for ablation — active water release,» Gulbara Omorova noted.

This means that intensive runoff of meltwater into rivers in Ala-Archa river basin has now begun.

During the study, researchers recorded a noticeable increase in snow cover compared to last year. The maximum snow depth reached 250 centimeters, while the minimum was 40 centimeters.

Preliminary estimates show that the water equivalent of the snowpack is roughly twice as high as last year’s level.

Experts emphasize that this period is particularly important for agriculture, as proper management of water resources can help reduce the risk of water shortages during the summer season.
link: https://24.kg/english/373284/
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