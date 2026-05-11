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Hot water supply in Bishkek to be resumed within 3–4 days — City Hall

Phased resumption of hot water supply following the completion of preventive maintenance on heating networks and hydraulic tests has begun in Bishkek. The announcement was made by the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset.

According to the company, specialists started refilling the main and distribution heating networks on May 8. Water heating at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and the phased resumption of hot water supply to consumers began on May 9.

Bishkekteploset noted that reconnecting the hot water system is a complex technological process that will take approximately 3–4 days.

Hot water will first be supplied to social facilities, including hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. Residential buildings will be connected afterward.

Residents are asked to check and close mixer taps after the water supply is restored and to switch off Ariston-type water heaters by shutting the stop valves to prevent backflow, which could disrupt the hot water supply system.

In addition, adjustment and calibration works may continue for up to 10 days after the system is launched. During this period, fluctuations in hot water temperature and pressure are possible.

In case of emergencies or questions, residents can contact:

  • Consumer support center: (0312) 61-11-69, 1980, 0557 611 166, 0777 611 166, 0701 611 166
  • Dispatch service: 56-85-58
  • Central district duty engineers: 36-57-19, 30-07-67
  • Southern district duty engineers: 51-06-22, 21-74-06
link: https://24.kg/english/373276/
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