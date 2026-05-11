 First pilgrims depart from Osh for Medina for 2026 Hajj

The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan departed on May 10 from Osh International Airport to Medina. The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.
During the ceremony, participants wished the pilgrims a safe journey and the hajj, and also recited a prayer. Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov urged future pilgrims to use their time wisely, perform rituals in accordance with Sharia law, exercise patience, and follow the instructions of group leaders, emphasizing that the hajj is associated with certain difficulties.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Iyad bin Ghazi Hakim, also wished the pilgrims a successful hajj and asked for prayers for the entire Muslim Ummah.