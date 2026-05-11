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 First pilgrims depart from Osh for Medina for 2026 Hajj

The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan departed on May 10 from Osh International Airport to Medina. The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The first flight carried 180 pilgrims. Representatives of the SDMK, led by Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to Kyrgyzstan, Iyad bin Ghazi Hakim, representatives of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, religious leaders, and pilgrimage group leaders attended the farewell ceremony.

During the ceremony, participants wished the pilgrims a safe journey and the hajj, and also recited a prayer. Mufti Abdulaziz kary Zakirov urged future pilgrims to use their time wisely, perform rituals in accordance with Sharia law, exercise patience, and follow the instructions of group leaders, emphasizing that the hajj is associated with certain difficulties.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Iyad bin Ghazi Hakim, also wished the pilgrims a successful hajj and asked for prayers for the entire Muslim Ummah.
link: https://24.kg/english/373271/
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