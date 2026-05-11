Truck traffic restricted on Bishkek—Osh road due to rockfall

A rockfall occurred on a section of Bishkek—Osh road in Kapchygai district. Due to this, heavy-duty vehicle traffic has been temporarily restricted both on this section and on the mountain passes. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The restriction was introduced to ensure the safety of road users and prevent potential emergency situations.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges drivers to strictly observe traffic regulations, comply with legal orders from police officers, and maintain a safe distance and speed limit.

Furthermore, drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and, if possible, refrain from driving through this section until the effects of the rockfall have been fully cleared.