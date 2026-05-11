09:40
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

Truck traffic restricted on Bishkek—Osh road due to rockfall

A rockfall occurred on a section of Bishkek—Osh road in Kapchygai district. Due to this, heavy-duty vehicle traffic has been temporarily restricted both on this section and on the mountain passes. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The restriction was introduced to ensure the safety of road users and prevent potential emergency situations.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges drivers to strictly observe traffic regulations, comply with legal orders from police officers, and maintain a safe distance and speed limit.

Furthermore, drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and, if possible, refrain from driving through this section until the effects of the rockfall have been fully cleared.
link: https://24.kg/english/373267/
views: 79
Print
Related
Part of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek to be closed from January 1
Restrictions for trucks lifted at Too-Ashuu pass
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region
Section of Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek to be closed due to pipeline repairs
Naryn-Oruk-Tam road in Naryn district closed until spring
Section of Togolok Moldo Street in Bishkek temporarily closed
Traffic to be restricted on some streets in Bishkek and Chui region
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
Roads in center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to football match
Traffic restrictions imposed on Bishkek - Osh highway due to repair work
Popular
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
11 May, Monday
09:38
 First pilgrims depart from Osh for Medina for 2026 Hajj  First pilgrims depart from Osh for Medina for 2026 Haj...
09:14
Truck traffic restricted on Bishkek—Osh road due to rockfall
09:03
Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Naryn region
9 May, Saturday
15:22
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
15:09
Memorial rally held in Bishkek to mark 81st anniversary of Victory
15:04
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
14:54
Presidents of Central Asian countries congratulate Sadyr Japarov on Victory Day
14:40
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day