Kyrgyz dancers win 2 Grand Prix at International Dance Competition in Tashkent

SeviM dance ensemble represented Kyrgyzstan with distinction at the Dance Fusion International Choreographic Art Competition, held in Tashkent, winning two Grand Prix.

Ensembles from various countries participated in the competition, and the high score from the jury was a significant achievement for the team.

«This is confirmation of the high level of our preparation,» Sevara Iminova, the group’s director, told 24.kg news agency.

SeviM performed two numbers: the Kyrgyz folk dance «Kochmondor» and the Russian dance «Kalinka,» which received high praise from the jury and brought victory to the team.