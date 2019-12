Kyrgyzstanis Artem Semerenko and Valeriya Kachalko took the second place at the International Sports Dancing Tournament. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The championship was held in Oslo (Norway). At least 56 duets from 19 countries competed in the WDSF World Open 2019 Adults Latin category. Representatives of Denmark took the first place with 656 points. Artem Semerenko and Valeriya Kachalko were 41 points behind them.