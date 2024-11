Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the Asian Single Dance Championship 2024 in Hong Kong. The Dance Sports Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Athletes from ten countries — China, Japan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and others — participated in the tournament.

The pair of Hasan Ibragimov and Veronika Tyan won bronze and silver in the European program, becoming vice champions of Asia.

Hong Kong Open 2024 International Competition was also held within the championship, where Hasan Ibragimov and Veronika Tyan won silver medals.